[Watch] Ravichandran Ashwin cleans up Alex Carey to become second-fastest bowler to pick up 450 Test wickets

Ravichandran Ashwin became the second-fastest bowler to reach 450 Test wickets after dismissing Australia's Alex Carey during the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 in Nagpur on Thursday.

Ashwin achieved the feat in his 89th Test, only slower than Muttiah Muralitharan (80 Tests). He has become the fastest Indian player to reach this landmark, going past Anil Kumble (93 Tests).

Alex Carey looked really dangerous with his sweeps and reverse-sweeps. However, Ravichandran Ashwin stuck to a simple plan of bowling a stump-to-stump line. Carey tried to reverse-sweep a delivery from right in front of the stumps, only to get an under edge and see it rattle his stumps after a well-made 36.

Here's the video:

Star Sports @StarSportsIndia 🏻



Tune-in to LIVE action in the Mastercard



#BelieveInBlue #TestByFire Sensational delivery to get a good batter out! Probing lengths by Ashwin brings up 450 TEST WICKETS!Tune-in to LIVE action in the Mastercard #INDvAUS Test on Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar! Sensational delivery to get a good batter out! Probing lengths by Ashwin brings up 450 TEST WICKETS! 🐐👏🏻Tune-in to LIVE action in the Mastercard #INDvAUS Test on Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar!#BelieveInBlue #TestByFire https://t.co/1akYip2sKe

Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin combine to sink Australia

Australia won the first session by scoring 76 runs and losing just a couple of wickets. Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne looked comfortable at the crease, adding a crucial 82 runs for the third wicket.

However, Ravindra Jadeja brought India roaring back into the contest by picking up the wickets of Labuschagne and Matthew Renshaw off consecutive deliveries. The left-arm spinner also worked his magic over and produced a dream delivery to clean up a well-set Smith.

Ashwin joined the party with the wickets of Carey and opposition skipper Pat Cummins. At Tea on Day 1, Australia are in a spot of bother at 174/8. The hosts will be keen to wrap up the first innings as soon as possible and ensure that the Aussie tail does not add valuable runs through Peter Handscomb.

India Playing XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (C), Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat (WK), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohd. Siraj, Mohd. Shami.

Australia Playing XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Renshaw, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey (wk), Todd Murphy, Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins (C), Scott Boland.

Get IND vs AUS Live Score at Sportskeeda for Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023. Follow for latest updates.

Poll : 0 votes