[Watch] Ravichandran Ashwin cleans up Ben Stokes with a peach at stroke of Lunch on Day 3 in India vs England 5th Test

India ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin cleaned up England captain Ben Stokes with a peach of a delivery at the stroke of Lunch on Day 3 of the ongoing fifth Test at HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Saturday, March 9. With that, Stokes continued his miserable form with the bat, departing for just two runs off 10 balls.

The dismissal came during the 23rd over of England’s second innings. Ashwin bowled a slider and Stokes took out his front foot to defend. The left-handed batter, however, left the gate between the bat and pad open. The ball entered the gap and hit the off stump.

Watch the video below:

In the five-match Test series, Stokes managed just 199 runs in 10 innings, including a lone half-century in the first Test in Hyderabad, where England registered their only win of the series so far.

Ben Stokes-led England on the verge of losing the series 1-4 vs India

England are on the verge of losing the five-match Test series against India 1-4. The visitors have lost their five wickets and are trailing by 156 runs.

At the time of writing, the Ben Stokes-led side were 103/5 after Lunch on Day 3, with Joe Root at the crease. Ben Foakes is likely to join him at the crease. Playing his 100th Test, Ashwin has bagged four wickets, while Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Jonny Bairstow, who failed to deliver in his 100th Test, departing for scores of 29 and 39.

Earlier in the day, India were bundled out for 477 in their first innings. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill starred with the bat, scoring 103 (162) and 110 (150), respectively. Devdutt Padikkal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Sarfaraz Khan also chipped in with 65 (103), 57 (58), and 56 (60), respectively.

Shoaib Bashir starred with the ball for the visitors, bagging a five-wicket haul. James Anderson and Tom Hartley bagged two wickets apiece. Anderson dismissed Kuldeep caught behind to become the first pacer to pick up 700 wickets in the red-ball format.

Earlier on Day 1, the visitors were bundled out for 218. Zak Crawley top scored with 79 off 108. Kuldeep Yadav picked up a fifer, while Ashwin bagged four wickets.

