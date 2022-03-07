[Watch] Ravichandran Ashwin relaxes by listening to 90s Tamil music after win against Sri Lanka

Ace Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin unwinded himself after the first Test against Sri Lanka by listening to 90s Tamil music in the company of his colleague. Ashwin, with figures of 2/49 and 4/47 in the two innings, played a crucial role in skittling out Sri Lanka on just the third day of the match.

On the back of Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja's starring performances with the ball, India won the match by an innings and 222 runs. The 35-year old offie then spent some relaxing time in his hotel room, grooving to soothing 90s Tamil songs along with a friend.

He gave fans a glimpse of it by sharing a short video as a story on his official Instagram handle.

You can watch the story here.

The Tamil Nadu spinner also overtook Kapil Dev's tally of 434 Test wickets during Sri Lanka's second innings on Sunday afternoon. He, with 436 wickets, is now the second-highest wicket-taker for India in Test cricket, behind Anil Kumble, who has 619 Test scalps.

"Jadeja has come a long way with the bat" - Ravichandran Ashwin

Ashwin was all praise for Ravindra Jadeja following his stellar knock of 175* in the first innings and has opined that the southpaw has come a long way as a batter since his international debut.

In a conversation with the broadcasters after the win, the man who holds the record for getting to 300 Test wickets in lesser Tests than anyone else, lauded Jadeja and then shed some light on their bowling strategies on Sunday.

Ravichandran Ashwin elaborated:

"Jadeja has come a long way with the bat. The number he bats is a little low the way he is batting. His batting has gone one notch higher and it is reflecting in his performances. In between, we both realized that Jayant had not bowled a lot. Rohit also wanted to make sure he bowled. Jaddu decided that he would give up his end to allow Jayant to bowl. Sometimes it is not easy to be the third spinner and Jaddu was magnanimous enough to give the ball to him."

Talking about his own batting and the way the surface played, Ashwin added:

"I wanted to work on something with the bat. Does not always come off immediately and I wanted to take it one ball at a time. I am glad it came through. The surface was pretty good. It was not easy to get the batters out. Giving a follow-on and getting the job done was fantastic.

Bengaluru will host the second and final Test of the series, which will be a pink-ball game. The match will begin on March 12. Ravichandran Ashwin would look to continue his good form in that game also, both with the bat and the ball.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat