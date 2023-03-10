[Watch] Ravichandran Ashwin’s double strike helps Team India fight back in IND vs AUS 4th Test

Ravichandran Ashwin took a couple of wickets for Team India against Australia on Day 2 of the ongoing fourth Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, March 10.

The off-spinner's double strike not only ended a mammoth 208-run partnership between Cameron Green and Usman Khawaja for the fifth wicket but also brought a sigh of relief to the fans.

The dismissals took place in the 131st over of Australia’s first innings. Ashwin first took the wicket of dangerous-looking Cameron Green (114), out caught by wicketkeeper KS Bharat. The right-hander went for a sweep against a tossed-up delivery, which hit the gloves and the keeper completed the formalities behind the stumps.

In the same over, wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey was caught by Axar Patel following a thick outside edge that flew towards the short third-man area. He departed for a duck, leaving Australia at 378/6.

Ashwin also got rid of Mitchell Starc, out caught by Shreyas at short leg, to bring up his fourth wicket of the contest. Mohammed Shami also took a couple of wickets, while Ravindra Jadeja scalped one.

Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green put Australia in a commanding position; Ashwin shines with ball

A 222-run partnership for the fifth wicket between Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green put the visitors in the driving seat on Day 2.

At the time of writing, Australia were 392/7 after 137 overs, with Khawaja (unbeaten 170) and Nathan Lyon at the crease. The duo will look to steer their total past 450 in their bid to level the series 2-2.

Earlier on Day 1, stand-in captain Steve Smith and Travis Head contributed 38 and 32 runs, respectively.

Team India must win the fourth Test to qualify for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final. Meanwhile, Australia have already qualified for the WTC summit clash following their nine-wicket win against India in the third Test in Indore.

Rohit Sharma and Co., however, are 2-1 ahead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. They will look to register their fifth consecutive series win against Australia at home.

