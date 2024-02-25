[Watch] Ravichandran Ashwin traps Joe Root lbw after successful review on Day 3 of India vs England Ranchi Test

Ravichandran Ashwin took the prized scalp of Joe Root lbw after a successful review on Day 3 of the ongoing India vs England fourth Test at JSCA Stadium in Ranchi on Sunday (February 25).

As a result, Root departed for 11 runs off 34 balls following his century in the first innings. With the wicket, the hosts reduced the visitors to 65/3 after 17 overs in the second innings.

The dismissal took place during the 17th over of England’s second innings. Ashwin bowled a tossed-up delivery on the leg-stump line, and Root came forward, but the ball straightened past the inside edge. The umpire looked uninterested before India reviewed the decision.

Replays showed that the impact was on the front of the leg and that the ball would’ve gone on to crash into the leg stump.

At the time of writing, the visitors were 99/3 in their second innings, leading by 145 runs, with Zak Crawley and Jonny Bairstow at the crease.

England take 46-run lead against India in 4th Test

England bowled out India for 307 in 103.2 overs to take a 46-run lead in the first innings on Sunday. Shoaib Bashir bagged a fifer, while Tom Hartley and James Anderson bagged three and two wickets, respectively.

Dhruv Jurel starred with the bat for India, scoring 90 runs off 149 balls, hitting four sixes and six boundaries. The wicketkeeper-batter shared a 76-run partnership with Kuldeep Yadav for the eighth wicket to reduce India’s deficit. Meanwhile, Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his sublime form, with 73 off 117 deliveries, smashing one six and eight boundaries.

Batting first, the Ben Stokes-led side put up 353 in 104.5 overs. Joe Root slammed 122 off 274, with the help of 10 boundaries. Ollie Robinson, Ben Foakes, and Zak Crawley chipped in with 58 (96), 47 (126), and run-a-ball 42, respectively.

Ravindra Jadeja emerged as the pick of the Indian bowlers, returning with figures of 4/67, while Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj picked up three and two wickets, respectively.

