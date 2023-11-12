[Watch] Ravindra Jadeja begins his spell with an absolute ripper to dismiss Max O'Dowd during IND vs NED 2023 World Cup match

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja continued his impressive 2023 World Cup campaign for India with a wicket off his first delivery against the Netherlands in Bengaluru on Sunday.

It was a typical left-arm spinner's dismissal, with Max O'Dowd paying the price for hanging back in his crease. Jadeja pitched the ball on a good length, and the flatter trajectory might have forced the batter to not commit with his front foot.

With no foot movement, O'Dowd tried to play the line and could only see the ball turn just enough past his outside edge to hit the top of off-stump.

The fact that Ravindra Jadeja bowled an absolute peach off his first delivery showed the kind of form he's in with the ball.

Here's the video of the dismissal:

Ravindra Jadeja picked a fifer in the previous game

Ravindra Jadeja's surge in form has been a crucial factor for India, doing well even with the five-bowler theory in the World Cup. Injury to Hardik Pandya meant that Jadeja had to bowl all his ten overs and play as a proper bowler, and so far, he has done that job brilliantly.

In nine games, Jadeja has picked up 15 wickets, and his five-wicket haul against South Africa showed what he's capable of when there's help in the pitch.

India continue to look at more bowling options, as Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav have all bowled a couple of overs against Netherlands.

While it seems inconsequential at the moment, it could be crucial for Rohit Sharma to decide his sixth bowling option. It could come in handy during the semifinal against New Zealand, especially if a regular bowler has an off-day.