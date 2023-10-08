[WATCH] Ravindra Jadeja breaches Steve Smith's defense with a brilliant delivery in IND vs AUS 2023 ODI World Cup clash 

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja dismissed the well-set Steve Smith with a fabulous delivery during the two sides' 2023 ODI World Cup meeting at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, October 8.

The former Australia skipper was inching towards his way to a half-century after having done the hard work on settling down on a tricky wicket. He forged a partnership with David Warner and was also building a platform with Marnus Labuschagne in the middle overs as the Indian spin trio were operating.

Jadeja, introduced in the attack in the 20th over of the innings, was keeping things tight and struck in the first ball of his fifth over. The left-arm spinner landed the ball on the middle stump line on a good length, prompting Steve Smith to defend on the front. However, the ball turned sharpy and hit the top of the off stump, dismissing Smith for 46 runs in 71 balls.

Have a look at the dismissal right here:

Steve Smith was left with a wry smile after he knew that he was beaten. He spent a second staring at the pitch before walking off back into the pavilion.

Marnus Labuschagne departs soon after Steve Smith

The right-handed batter has a brilliant record against India, which includes a match-winning hundred in the 2015 World Cup semi-final. He came into bat early after Mitchell Marsh was dismissed for a six-ball duck in the third over of the innings. Smith's knock of 46 runs included five fours with a strike rate of 64.79.

Ravindra Jadeja has been a menace for the Australian batters on this surface, and the spinner struck once again to dismiss Marnus Labuschagne for 27 runs off 41 deliveries. The right-handed batter attempted to play a sweep shot, but could only get an egde, and the chance was claimed well by KL Rahul behind the stumps.

As of writing, the Men in Yellow are reeling at 119-4 in 29.2 overs. The five-time champions now have two new batters at the crease in the form of Glenn Maxwell and Alex Carey.

How many wickets will Ravindra Jadeja end up with against Australia in the 2023 World Cup encounter? Let us know what you think.