[Watch] Ravindra Jadeja drops a sitter off Rachin Ravindra's bat during IND vs NZ 2023 World Cup clash

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja provided a reprieve to Rachin Ravindra in the 2023 World Cup clash against New Zealand in Dharamshala on Sunday. The Saurashtra all-rounder dropped a catch at backward point, much to the disappointment of Mohammed Shami, who had already taken a wicket.

The incident occurred in the 11th over of the innings as the left-handed batter drove a good-length ball from Shami away from his body. Ravindra had sliced it, but the spin-bowling all-rounder couldn't hold on despite getting both hands to it. It was surprising, as he is often called the best fielder in the Indian team.

Earlier, Team India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field first, citing dew as the reason behind it. They also carried two changes, bringing in Suryakumar Yadav and Mohammed Shami for Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur. The Kiwis, who are also unbeaten, went with an unchanged XI, given regular captain Kane Williamson is still nursing a thumb injury.

Team India management awarded Ravindra Jadeja as the best fielder of the match after their win over Bangladesh

Ravindra Jadeja celebrates a wicket. (Credits: Twitter)

The management rewarded Ravindra Jadeja with the best fielder of the match award after the seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh in Pune. The veteran all-rounder highlighted his flying catch at backward point to get rid of Mushfiqur Rahim at a crucial juncture. Rahim's wicket allowed the Men in Blue to restrict the Tigers to 256, which they later chased, thanks to Virat Kohli's hundred.

The 34-year-old was also outstanding with the ball against Bangladesh, bagging figures of 10-0-38-2. The left-arm spinner delivered his best performance against Australia in Chennai, taking three wickets to bowl the tourists out for 199 in 49.3 overs. Team India started their campaign with wins against Australia, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.