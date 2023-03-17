[Watch] Ravindra Jadeja grabs a stunner to dismiss Marnus Labuschagne in 1st IND vs AUS ODI

Ravindra Jadeja grabbed a stunning catch to dismiss Marnus Labuschagne in the first ODI between India and Australia at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday, March 17.

The Men in Blue bounced back with a couple of quick wickets after opener Mitchell Marsh ran riot with the bat. Jadeja got the better of the dangerous-looking batter before putting in a spectacular dive to pluck onto a tough catch.

Kuldeep Yadav, who gave away plenty of runs in his first couple of overs, bowled one short outside the off-stump. Labuschagne tried to cut it against the spin but only managed to get a thick outside edge.

The ball was a few inches ahead of Ravindra Jadeja, who put in a full-length dive to his right to grab the ball millimeters above the ground.

Watch the clip here:

Speaking of the game, India struck first in the second over to dismiss Travis Head after deciding to bowl first. But Marsh and Steve Smith bailed Australia out with a 72-run stand for the second wicket before the latter departed.

Just when it looked like the Aussies would put an imposing total on the board, the hosts bounced back, thanks to Ravindra Jadeja. The ace all-rounder dismissed Marsh (81 off 65), who was dictating terms in the game until then. Labuschagne followed suit soon after with the visitors reeling at 139/4 in 22.2 overs.

Australia will require a big partnership between Josh Inglis and Cameron Green to post a challenging total on the board.

India and Australia's Playing XIs

Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, and Adam Zampa.

India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, and Mohammed Shami.

