[Watch] Ravindra Jadeja shows his horse-riding skills

Ace Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is known for his fondness for horses. On Friday, (January 28) he shared a video of himself riding one of his horses.

This is not the first time Jadeja has shared pictures of his beloved horses. The Saurashtra-born all-rounder, who is currently out of action due to an injury, was previously seen riding his white horse in his farmhouse.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Ravindra Jadeja captioned the post:

"🐎❤️🎱"

Jadeja had earlier also shared a video of himself riding a magnificent brown beast on a green field.

Ravindra Jadeja undergoing final stage of recovery

Jadeja suffered an injury during the 1st Test against New Zealand in Kanpur and has been out of action since then. He missed the entire tour of South Africa and has been ruled out of the limited-overs series against West Indies, starting February 6 in Ahmedabad.

The BCCI revealed that Jadeja is going through the final stages of recovery and will miss the West Indies series. The BCCI wrote on Twitter:

"R Jadeja is undergoing his final stage of recovery post his knee injury and will not be available for the ODIs and T20Is."

BCCI @BCCI

will be available from 2nd ODI onwards.

R Jadeja is undergoing his final stage of recovery post his knee injury and will not be available for the ODIs and T20Is.

will be available for the T20Is. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami have been rested from the series. KL Rahul will be available from 2nd ODI onwards.R Jadeja is undergoing his final stage of recovery post his knee injury and will not be available for the ODIs and T20Is. Axar Patel will be available for the T20Is. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami have been rested from the series.KL Rahul will be available from 2nd ODI onwards.R Jadeja is undergoing his final stage of recovery post his knee injury and will not be available for the ODIs and T20Is.Axar Patel will be available for the T20Is.

Meanwhile, the All India Selection Committee has drafted young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi to the 18-member squad for ODI and T20Is. All-rounder Washington Sundar, who missed out on the South Africa series after returning positive for COVID-19 has also been included in the squad while Deepak Hooda has earned a call-up.

ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), KL Rahul (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), D Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan

Also Read Article Continues below

T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), KL Rahul (vc), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel

Edited by Ritwik Kumar