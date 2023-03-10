[Watch] Ravindra Jadeja turns ‘umpire’ in hilarious fashion during Day 2 of Ahmedabad Test

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja decided to have some fun by acting as an umpire during Day 2 of the Ahmedabad Test against Australia on Friday, March 10.

Resuming their innings at 255/4, Australia continued their domination with the bat. Usman Khawaja, who was unbeaten on 104 overnight, and Cameron Green, who was not out on 49*, were unseparated in the first session as Australia went to lunch at 347/4. In the second session, Green brought up three figures before being dismissed.

Even as India struggled to get a breakthrough on Day 2 of the Ahmedabad Test, Jadeja was seen trying to keep the team in high spirits.

After Indian wicketkeeper KS Bharat raised his hand in appeal, the all-rounder, who was fielding nearby, made a signal, asking for a third umpire review in a rather cheeky manner.

He did not stop there and raised his finger as well to make a soft signal of 'out'..

Jadeja dismissed Steve Smith on Day 1 of Ahmedabad Test

Jadeja got the big wicket of Australian captain Steve Smith on Day 1 of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. He bowled Smith (38 off 135) as the right-handed batter chopped a good length delivery from the left-arm spinner back onto his stumps.

While India claimed four wickets on Day 1, the hosts had to wait for a long time to celebrate their next scalp. Khawaja and Green (114) added 208 runs for the fifth wicket before Ashwin dismissed the latter. The Indian off-spinner floated a delivery down the leg side and Green attempted a sweep, but only managed to edge the ball to the keeper.

Aussie keeper-batter Alex Carey played a poor stroke to be dismissed for a four-ball duck. He tried to slog a tossed-up delivery from Ashwin, but only managed to skew the ball to short third man. The seasoned off-spinner also dismissed Mitchell Starc for 6 as the left-hander was caught at short leg by Shreyas Iyer.

Australia were 398/7 after 139 overs in the second session of play on Day 2, with Khawaja unbeaten on 172.

Get IND vs AUS Live Score updates for 4th Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates and news.

