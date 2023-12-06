[Watch] Renuka Thakur takes back-to-back wickets in 1st over of India Women vs England Women opening T20I

Renuka Thakur Singh took back-to-back wickets to dismiss Sophia Dunkley and Alice Capsey in the opening T20I between India Women vs England Women at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

On the fourth delivery of the opening over, Thakur dismissed Dunkley as the delivery chopped onto the stumps after hitting the bat and elbow. The England opener looked at a crossroads between leaving and playing the length delivery on off-stump towards the third-man region. She paid the price for her indecision, losing her wicket for just one run off two balls.

The speedster then cleaned up Capsey, who failed to defend the first ball. It was a good length delivery on off-stump, bowled with a wobble seam that angled in and held its line. The ball went past the outside edge and uprooted the off-stump as the batter stayed rooted to her crease. Capsey walked back for a golden duck.

Renuka and her teammates celebrated in delight as the Women in Blue reduced the visitors to 2/2 in 0.5 overs.

Watch Renuka Singh’s twin strikes below:

For the unversed, Renuka enjoys bowling against England Women. She finished with career-best figures of 5/15 in her last outing against the English side.

The 27-year-old has been retained by the Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of the upcoming Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction on December 9. She, however, managed to scalp only one wicket in six league games during WPL 2023.

Danielle Wyatt and Natalie Sciver-Brunt rescue England Women against India Women after early scare

Danielle Wyatt and Natalie Sciver-Brunt rescued England Women against India Women after they lost two early wickets on Wednesday. The duo shared a 138-run partnership for the third wicket. Wyatt smashed 75 runs off 47 balls, including two sixes and eight boundaries.

Saika Ishaque provided the much-needed breakthrough as Richa Ghosh stumped out Wyatt in the 16th over.

In the end, England Women posted 197/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Brunt scored 77 off 53, including 13 boundaries, while Amy Jones played a cameo of 23 runs off nine balls.

Renuka Thakur starred with the ball for India Women, finishing with figures of 3/27, while Shreyanka Patil scalped two wickets. Saika Ishaque bagged one wicket.

Follow the IND-W vs ENG-W live score and updates here.