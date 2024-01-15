[Watch] Ricky Ponting's stunningly correct prediction of how Nathan Coulter-Nile will get Nikhil Chaudhary out in BBL 2024

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting predicted exactly how Melbourne Stars' Nathan Coulter-Nile would get Hobart Hurricanes' Nikhil Chaudhary out while the fast bowler was still in his run-up in the Big Bash League (BBL) on Monday.

It was in the 18th over in the first innings at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). On the second delivery, Chaudhary drilled a quick, length ball on the off-stump straight to the stumps at the non-striker's end.

Before the next ball, Ponting said on air:

"He'll drag the length back now, Coulter-Nile, drag the length back, take the pace off. It's what he does so well here at the MCG."

And see what happened:

Expand Tweet

The wicket was an important one for the Stars. Chaudhary, playing in his debut season, had been in superb form for the Hurricanes. His dismissal left the Hurricanes at 158/5 before Nathan Ellis struck a few blows to push the score to 187/8.

Catch the second innings here.

Ricky Ponting predicted another dismissal earlier in the summer

This was another example of Ponting becoming as efficient in punditry as he was as a cricketer and captain for Australia.

Recently, during Australia's home Test series against Pakistan, a video of him explaining his mindset while facing the first ball of a match went viral.

That video included an insight into how fast bowlers bring in a short mid-wicket when looking for an LBW with a straight in-swinger into the right-handed batters. Coincidentally, Mitchell Marsh got out just like that later in the Test.

In the last Test of the series, which was David Warner's retirement game, he suggested Pakistan bring on Salman Agha into the attack.

“Might be worth thinking about a change of spin. Salman was quite impressive first couple of Test matches with his off-spin. Worth giving him a bit of a crack before the lunch break,” Ponting said in commentary.

Moments later, Pakistan brought Salman into the attack and he got Warner out caught in the slips.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App