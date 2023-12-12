[Watch] Rinku Singh breaks the glass of media box at St George's Park with a massive 6 during 2nd IND vs SA T20I 

Team India batter Rinku Singh broke the glass of the media box with a massive hit during the second T20I against South Africa at St George's Park in Gqeberha. The first T20I of the series on Sunday in Durban was washed out due to incessant rain.

After being asked to bat first in overcast conditions on Tuesday (December 12), India collapsed to 6/2 as both the openers got out for a duck. Tilak Varma (29) injected momentum into the innings with a mini knock in the company of captain Suryakumar Yadav to reconstruct the innings.

Rinku Singh arrived at the crease after his departure on the penultimate ball of the 6th over. He hit a gorgeous four straight down the ground to start on a great note. Rinku continued to impress and constructed his innings wonderfully by batting at a great tempo to complement Suryakumar Yadav, who hit a flamboyant half-century.

Rinku Singh upped the ante in the death overs as he smashed two sixes against South Africa captain Markram on the last two balls of the 19th over. He hit the second one straight over the bowler, which went on to break the glass and enter the media box in the Stadium.

You can watch the massive hit in the video below:

Rain intervened in the proceedings and halted the game when India were 180/7 in 19.3 overs.

"He's a class act"- Jaques Kallis on Rinku Singh

Former South African all-rounder Jaques Kallis has been highly impressed with Rinku's performances in the recent past. He observed that the youngster had a balanced mindset and hailed his game-awareness skills. Kallis said on Star Sports:

"He's [Rinku] a class act. You know, as we've seen over the last few months, what he's done for India. Finishing games. It's not just silly cricket. It's a real good cricketing shots when it needs to be. He can attack when he needs to do that towards the back end of an innings. The ideal batter to be batting at number six."

He added:

"Along with the rest, the team, that's a formidable finishing to an innings. In case one doesn't come off, you know, you've got a few others that can step up and do it. So for me, Rinku should be the number six and given a proper opportunity."

