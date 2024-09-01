[Watch] Rinku Singh scores quickfire 39 off 12 deliveries in UP T20 League 2024

Meerut Mavericks captain Rinku Singh showcased his batting prowess in the 14th match of the Uttar Pradesh T20 League against the Lucknow Falcons on Sunday, September 1, at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

After the match was reduced to 11 overs due to rain, the Mavericks won the toss and chose to bat first. Openers Akshay Dubey and Swastik Chikara put on 45 runs in six overs before Akshay was forced to retire hurt, having scored 20 off 17 balls with three boundaries.

Rinku Singh then came to the crease and began his innings with a four. The left-handed batter delivered a spectacular performance, scoring 39 off 12 balls at a strike rate of 325, including three boundaries and four sixes.

Here’s the video of Rinku’s innings:

Meanwhile, Swastik Chikara remained unbeaten on 75 off 36 balls, hitting four boundaries and eight sixes, as Meerut finished at 142/1 in their allotted 11 overs.

Samarth Singh played a blinder as Rinku Singh’s Meerut Mavericks ended up on the losing side

According to the DLS method, the Lucknow Falcons needed to chase 154 runs in 11 overs. Openers Harsh Tyagi and Samarth Singh started aggressively, putting up 95 runs off 39 balls for the first wicket. Zeeshan Ansari provided the first breakthrough for Meerut by dismissing Harsh in the seventh over. Harsh scored 49 off 22 balls, including six fours and two sixes.

Samarth Singh was outstanding for Lucknow, scoring 69 off 27 balls with nine boundaries and four sixes. He formed a 57-run partnership for the second wicket in 25 balls with Kritagya Singh. Samarth was dismissed by Zeeshan Ansari in the final over when the Falcons needed two runs off three balls.

Lucknow captain Priyam Garg came in at No. 4 and sealed the victory with a four on the first ball he faced. The Falcons won the rain-affected match by eight wickets with one ball remaining.

