[WATCH] Rishabh Pant lifts weights at NCA in another step on recovery road

Rishabh Pant looked to have taken another step on his road to recovery as he shared a video of him doing weight training on Thursday. He also did a balancing drill with the help of a trainer at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

The wicketkeeper-batter was involved in a major car accident in late December last year and suffered injuries to his right knee, forehead, wrist, ankle, toe, and abrasion injuries on his back.

He was ruled out of action for an undefined period and his recovery though said to be on track, will still take a few months.

Here's the video he shared:

“You get what you work for, not what you wish for,” Pant wrote in the caption.

KL Rahul, who recently started net practice after recovering from a thigh injury, former India batter Suresh Raina and singer Parmish Verma (whose song 'Pardhaan' the batter used in the post) were among the celebrities who commented their best wishes.

Who has replaced Rishabh Pant in India's playing XI?

Rishabh Pant's absence has been most felt in the Test team, where he had, within a couple of years, became the most crucial player in the batting order. Initially, India replaced him with KS Bharat, who also kept wickets in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia, which the team lost.

Now, Ishan Kishan has taken the gloves for the ongoing two-match Test series against West Indies. Kishan provides similar explosivity with the bat but is yet to be tested thoroughly. The Mumbai Indians opener will also be probably Pant's replacement for the T20 team, with competition from Sanju Samson.

Pant wasn't a sure-shot pick in India's ODI team before his accident. KL Rahul is likely to be India's wicketkeeper at the World Cup later this year, though he's likely to miss the Asia Cup. Kishan and Sanju Samson will again be among the options.