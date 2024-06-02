[Watch] Rishabh Pant plays golf in hotel corridor ft. Suryakumar Yadav amid T20 World Cup

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant and stylish batter Suryakumar Yadav enjoy a great camaraderie with each other. The duo were recently seen playing golf inside the team hotel's corridor in New York. During the light moment, Pant was overjoyed after nailing a golf shot straight into the hole in a single attempt.

The video comes a day after Pant and Yadav delivered in the T20 World Cup warmup game between India and Bangladesh at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.

Pant smashed an unbeaten 53 off 32 balls, including four sixes and as many boundaries. The left-hander looked brilliant in his shot-making despite playing his first game for the Men in Blue after recovering from his injuries following a car crash in 2022.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar smashed 31 off 18 deliveries with the help of four boundaries. India won the game by 60 runs.

Both Pant and Suryakumar also looked impressive at the IPL 2024, scoring 446 and 345 runs in 13 and 11 matches, respectively. The duo will now look to deliver for the Men in Blue in the upcoming main games at the mega ICC event.

Watch Pant's hilarious clip below:

"Rishabh Pant is a better wicketkeeper than Samson" - Sunil Gavaskar

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has rated Rishabh Pant ahead of Sanju Samson as his first-choice wicketkeeper for the 2024 T20 World Cup. Gavaskar pointed out that Samson failed to deliver in the warmup game against Bangladesh as he departed for just one run off six balls despite being promoted as an opener.

The cricketer-turned-commentator said:

“Yes, I think simply because if you compare the wicketkeeping abilities then Rishabh Pant is a better wicketkeeper than Samson. We’re not talking about batting here, the batting aspect also comes into play. But, Rishabh Pant in the last few matches has batted really well.

"On the other hand, Sanju Samson started the IPL season superbly, scored runs at will, hitting the ball to all corners of the ground."

Gavaskar added:

“In the last two-three matches, he didn’t quite get runs. So this was an opportunity for him actually the match against Bangladesh."

"If he had scored about 50-60 then there would have been no question but I do feel that the Indian selection committee will look at having Pant as the keeper."

India will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against Ireland on June 5.

