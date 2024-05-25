[Watch] Rishabh Pant poses for selfies at airport ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was recently spotted posing for selfies with fans while coming out of an airport. He will return to international cricket during the 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA, starting June 1.

Pant was last seen in action when he led the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. He returned to action after almost 14 months as he was involved in a tragic car accident on December 30, 2022. The southpaw had an excellent season with the bat, aggregating 446 runs in 13 games at an average of 40.55 and a strike rate of 155.40.

However, he couldn't steer his side to the playoffs, as DC finished sixth in the table with 14 points from as many games.

Days after Delhi crashed out of IPL 2024, Pant was spotted coming out of an airport in a video shared by Viral Bhayani on Instagram. The celebrated cricketer was also seen posing for selfies with fans.

Rishabh Pant named in India's 2024 T20 World Cup squad

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been named in India's T20 World Cup squad. The big-ticket event will be held in the West Indies and the USA. Pant pipped the likes of KL Rahul and Dinesh Karthik to find a place in the squad. Sanju Samson will join him as the second wicketkeeper-batter.

Pant was last seen in an Indian jersey during the second Test against Bangladesh in Mirpur, Dhaka. He scored an excellent 93 off 104 balls in the first innings to help the team post 314 runs. India eventually won the match by three wickets.

The 26-year-old will look to make his return to international memorable and guide the Men in Blue to their second T20 World Cup title. Rohit Sharma and company will begin their title challenge against Ireland on June 5 in New York.

India's squad for T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohd. Siraj.

