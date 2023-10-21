[Watch] “Rohit obviously said to the DJ, just do not play ‘Dil, Dil, Pakistan” - Michael Vaughan takes a hilarious dig at Mickey Arthur 

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has taken a hilarious dig at Mickey Arthur over the latter’s bizarre comments on the absence of Pakistan fans during the 2023 World Cup match against India in Ahmedabad. Vaughan cheekily quipped that Indian captain Rohit Sharma told the DJ not to play “Dil, Dil, Pakistan” else Babar Azam and company would win the game.

The Men in Blue hammered Pakistan by seven wickets in the 2023 World Cup match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14. Batting first, Pakistan crumbled from 155/2 to 191 all out. India chased the target in 30.3 overs as Rohit top-scored with 86 off 63 balls.

After the game, Pakistan’s team director Arthur commented that the India-Pakistan match looked more like a BCCI event rather than an ICC event. He also referred to not hearing chants of “Dil Dil Pakistan”.

During a recent interaction with Aussie legend Adam Gilchrist on a podcast, Vaughan expressed his views on Arthur’s comments in a tongue-in-cheek manner. After Gilchrist praised Rohit’s captaincy during the chat, Vaughan responded:

“Gilly, you are absolutely spot on about Rohit. His tactical awareness out in the middle, just managing the players, as you mentioned [Mohammed] Siraj, giving him an extra over just to give him a boost."

“But his best move without doubt, the move that won the game and the Pakistan coach alluded to it afterwards, is Rohit obviously said to the DJ, just do not play ‘Dil, Dil, Pakistan’. If you play, Pakistan will win. Do not play that song. Make sure that they don’t hear that inspirational song. That was clever from Rohit. Most captains don’t think about things like that - DJs, music. Rohit is ahead of his time,” the former England captain added.

While Rohit top-scored with 86 for India, pacer Jasprit Bumrah was named Player of the Match for his figures of 2/19 from seven overs.

What Mickey Arthur said about Pakistan’s loss to India

Speaking at a press conference after Pakistan suffered yet another defeat to India in a World Cup match, Arthur expressed disappointment over Pakistan fans not being present at the stadium to support their team.

"It didn't seem like an ICC event to be brutally honest. It seemed like a bilateral series; it seemed like a BCCI event. I didn't hear Dil Dil Pakistan coming through the microphones too often tonight,” he said.

Pakistan fans could not attend the match in Ahmedabad due to visa issues. Meanwhile, Babar’s team went down to Australia by 62 runs in Bengaluru on Friday.