[Watch] Rohit Sharma accepts fans' requests, gives autographs, and takes selfies with them in Cape Town ahead of 2nd IND vs SA Test

Team India captain Rohit Sharma interacted with his fans in Cape Town, South Africa, and gave them autographs after a recent practice session. Sharma is currently in the African country with Team India contingent to lead them in the two-match Test series.

The Proteas team won the first of the two-match series in Centurion by innings and dashed India's hopes of an elusive Test series win on their shores. The two teams will now square off in the 2nd Test in Cape Town, which commences on Wednesday, January 3.

During one of the practice sessions ahead of the game, a few fans visited the ground in Cape Town. They got the attention of Rohit Sharma with their loud chants and requests for autographs and pictures. The Indian captain spent some time with them patiently and granted their requests.

You can watch the video below:

"He prefers that number"- Rohit Sharma on Shubman Gill batting at number 3 in Tests

At the press conference ahead of the second Test, Rohit Sharma extended support to underfire Shubman Gill and backed him to come good soon.

The youngster moved to the number 3 position in the Test line-up since the West Indies tour last year after selectors moved on from Cheteshwar Pujara. However, Gill has failed to impress in the five innings he played at the position till now. On the matter, Rohit Sharma said:

"Gill is smart and understands his batting pretty well. He prefers that number. He has batted in the Ranji Trophy at that number around that position. He has opened in Test and limited overs game but the number 3 was his preference. He feels he can do well for us batting at that position. It is an individual things about how you think about certain positions."

Rohit added:

"There is not much difference (on opening to batting at number 3). It takes just 1 ball for a number 3 to go in. And sometimes when an opener gets injured, a number 3 has to walk out and open the innings. I don't see much difference there."

Do you think Indian management should persist with Shubman Gill at number 3 in Tests? Let us know your opinions on the matter in the comments section below.

