[Watch] Rohit Sharma dances at his brother-in-law's marriage function

Following India's Test series win over Australia at home, Rohit Sharma took a much-deserved break from the sport. With the Indian captain opting to miss the first ODI against Australia in Mumbai, he was recently seen shaking a leg or two during a family function.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed that the right-handed batter will skip the opening 50-over game against Australia due to some family commitments. It later came to light that the 35-year-old had to attend his brother-in-law's wedding.

In a short clip that surfaced on social media, Rohit Sharma was seen dancing passionately on the stage set up for the function. The video has since gone viral on Twitter.

The Nagpur-born cricketer was one of the centurions for India in the hard-fought four-Test home series against Australia. He scored a gritty 120 in the first Test in Nagpur to help the hosts secure an innings victory in the game. However, he couldn't compile any telling scores in the remaining three games.

India, meanwhile, retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, winning the series by a 2-1 margin. The series victory also ensured their spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia in June at The Oval.

Hardik Pandya to stand for Rohit Sharma as captain in first ODI against Mumbai

Dashing all-rounder Hardik Pandya will step in for regular captain Rohit Sharma for the first game against Australia in Mumbai on Friday. Rohit is slated to return to action for the next two matches.

The three-game series is the final one of India's home season before the players join their respective franchises for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Men in Blue are coming off comprehensive ODI series wins over New Zealand and Sri Lanka and will look to maintain their dominance over Australia. It is also an opportunity for India to prove why they are serious contenders to win the 2023 ODI World Cup at home later this year.

India's squad to face Australia: Rohit Sharma (c)*, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, and Jaydev Unadkat.

*Rohit Sharma will miss the first ODI vs Australia due to family commitments.

