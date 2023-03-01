[Watch] Rohit Sharma dismissed cheaply after two lucky reprieves in the 3rd IND vs AUS Test

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma was lucky to get two reprieves on the very first over of the match as Australia didn't opt for a review in the third Test in Indore on Wednesday, March 1.

However, his stay at the crease was short-lived as Matthew Kuhnemann struck in his first over to give the Aussies their first breakthrough.

Rohit Sharma looked completely out of sorts during his 23-ball stay in the middle. Kuhnemann bowled a tossed-up delivery, which induced the batter to come down the track.

He missed the flight and the ball dipped on him and turned away, beating his swinging blade. It was a simple stumping from Alex Carey, who whipped the bails off in a jiffy.

Rohit Sharma survived two dismissals before getting out

India made two changes to their playing XI, with Shubman Gill replacing out-of-form KL Rahul and Umesh Yadav coming in for Mohammed Shami, who has been rested for the match.

Deciding to bat first at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Rohit came out alongside Gill. The Indian skipper took the strike for the first delivery off Mitchell Starc, who made a comeback to the playing XI after a long injury haul.

It was spot on from the left-arm pacer as the ball pitched on the fourth stump and went with the angle. Rohit made a tentative poke and the ball was very close to the outside edge. Starc heard something but wasn't encouraged by wicketkeeper Alex Carey and skipper Steve Smith.

However, replays showed that Rohit Sharma had edged the ball and the Australian camp was certainly disappointed. Head coach Andrew McDonald's face in the dressing room proved it all.

Two balls later, Rohit once again survived a close call. It was a good length delivery from Mitchell Starc, who came back in after pitching on the off stump. The swing cut the Indian batter into two halves and kissed Rohit's pad on the way to Carey.

Smith had a word with the point fielder and decided against the review only for the replays to show three reds on the big screen.

However, Rohit Sharma failed to make the most of the opportunity as he was out for 12 off 23 deliveries.

