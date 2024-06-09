[Watch] Rohit Sharma forgets having coin in his pocket during toss ahead of IND vs PAK 2024 T20 World Cup clash

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma had a brain fade moment during the toss ahead of the high-octane T20 World Cup clash against Pakistan in New York on Sunday, June 9 at the Nassau County International Stadium. The captain seemingly forgot that he had the coin in his pocket, and instead proceeded to ask one from the match referee David Boon.

The moment of confusion was hilarious, particularly when David Boon reminded Sharma that he had the coin on him after he asked for one. Even opposition skipper Babar Azam could not contain his laughter while Ravi Shastri was left smiling.

After the moment of puzzlement was resolved, Sharma finally took the coin and presented it to everyone before flipping it up in the air. The coin landed in favor of Babar Azam, who opted to bowl first, considering the overcast conditions.

The toss was delayed by 30 minutes due to drizzle, and the pitch was under the covers for that duration. Have a look at the incident right here:

Rohit Sharma named an unchanged playing XI from the win over Ireland recently at the same venue.

"Would've bowled first too. We need to assess how conditions play and come up with an idea of what a good score is. Those games have helped us assess conditions here. We've spoken about what we need to do as a batting unit to get a good score and then we've got the bowling unit to defend. Every game is important in a World Cup, you can't just show up. Anything can happen. We're sticking to the same XI," Rohit Sharma said during the toss

The start of the contest has been delayed due to the wet field. The teams are not out on the field yet for the national anthems as the officials are assessing the current situation.

Rohit Sharma has had several funny moments during toss time

Throughout his captaincy career, whether it be with the Mumbai Indians since 2013 or being a full-time India skipper since 2022, Rohit Sharma's casual personality has been on show during the toss on several occasions.

One of the memorable instances came during the second ODI against New Zealand in 2023 where he forgot his decision after winning the toss. Even in Team India's most recent win against Ireland, the skipper had forgotten one of the players to miss out on the playing XI.

