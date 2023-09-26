[Watch] Rohit Sharma gets a warm hug from wife before leaving for Rajkot ahead of IND vs AUS 3rd ODI

India captain Rohit Sharma got a warm hug before leaving for Rajkot ahead of the third and final ODI against Australia at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Wednesday, September 27.

That came after Rohit spent with the family after the Asia Cup 2023 final. He was rested for the first two ODIs alongside Virat Kohli, vice-captain Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav.

In a video shared by an X (formerly known as Twitter), Rohit’s wife Ritika Sajdeh can be seen hugging him before the former left for Rajkot at the Mumbai airport.

Watch the adorable video below:

On the professional front, Rohit has been in good form with the bat. The opener amassed 194 runs in five innings at the Asia Cup 2023, including three consecutive half-centuries against Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

In 2023, Rohit has already scored 577 runs in 14 innings at an average of 48.08, including one century and five fifties. He will now look to deliver in the final ODI against Australia ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup.

KL Rahul delivers for Team India in Rohit Sharma’s absence

Stand-in captain KL Rahul delivered for Team India in Rohit Sharma’s absence. India won the first ODI by five wickets before registering a 99-run win via the DLS method in the second match. Rahul, in particular, smashed 58* and 52 in the first two ODIs, respectively.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav finally delivered with the bat in the 50-over format, with two consecutive half-centuries. The explosive batter smashed 50 and an unbeaten 72 in the first and second game, respectively.

Shreyas Iyer also returned to form with his 105 off 90 balls, including three sixes and 11 boundaries, in the Indore ODI.

In the bowling unit, Mohammed Shami picked up a five-wicket haul in the first ODI. Among spinners, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja took three wickets apiece in the second match.

Rohit Sharma and Co. will now look to complete a 3-0 whitewash by winning the Rajkot ODI.

India squad for 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya, (Vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill (reportedly rested), Shardul Thakur (reportedly rested).