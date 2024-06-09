[Watch] Rohit Sharma holes out in the deep after scoring 13 runs in IND vs PAK 2024 T20 World Cup clash 

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma was dismissed by Shaheen Afridi in the powerplay during the ongoing 2024 T20 World Cup match against Pakistan. The Hitman departed after scoring 13 runs off 12 deliveries at the Nassau County International Stadium in New York on Sunday, June 9.

Sharma had made a positive start to the innings after dispatching the Pakistan spearhead for a maximum in the first over of the innings. However, the momentum shifted after the rain break, with Virat Kohli falling to Naseem Khan straightaway.

Afridi created pressure in his second over, bowling three consecutive dot balls, even bringing the outside edge into play. Sharma tried to play his trademark flick shot as Afridi pitched it full, but he could not play it as fine as he would have liked.

As a result, instead of the ball heading towards the vacant fine leg area, it went towards deep square leg, where Haris Rauf was stationed, and took the catch comfortably. Have a look at the dismissal right here:

Team India have countered against the early dismissals by sending out Axar Patel at No. 4.

Shaheen Afridi had dismissed Rohit Sharma in the 2021 T20 World Cup encounter as well

Rohit Sharma's woes against left-arm pace are well known, and Shaheen Afridi has been one of the bowlers who troubled him in the past. The left-arm pacer had famously dismissed the Indian skipper when the two sides had played against each other in the 2021 T20 World Cup in Dubai.

Back then, it was a searing inswinging yorker that had got the better of the Indian skipper. Sharma had no chance despite trying to bring his bat down in time.

At the time of writing, India have brought some control into the innings through Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel's counter-attack. The Men in Blue were placed at 50-2 after the powerplay, with Pakistan missing a couple of opportunities to make their third breakthrough.

