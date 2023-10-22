[Watch] Rohit Sharma leaves the field after injury scare on poor outfield in Dharamsala during IND vs NZ 2023 World Cup match

India captain Rohit Sharma left the field briefly after an injury scare due to a poor outfield in Dharamsala. The incident took place during the 2023 World Cup match between India and New Zealand at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala on Sunday, October 22.

On the last ball of the 10th over of New Zealand's innings, Rohit slid while trying to save a boundary. But the ball got stuck and he ended up sustaining a slight injury to his throwing hand.

Watch the video below:

Wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul took charge in Rohit’s absence since vice-captain Hardik Pandya is not playing the match due to an ankle injury. In a relief to the fans, the skipper returned shortly after.

The outfield at the venue has been under the scanner since its first game of the tournament between Afghanistan and Bangladesh on October 7. Several players have slipped in their attempt to save boundaries. This is the fourth World Cup match at the venue.

England and Afghanistan previously pointed out the poor outfield in Dharamsala. Following the first game, HPCA Secretary Mohit Sood told ANI:

“We recently redid the whole ground and we had got in Bermuda grass which is winter grass and the first time it is used in the country the weather has been difficult for the last six months there has been a lot of rain and the winter had prolonged.”

He added:

“We are hopeful and we are working overnight to rectify the problem so that the players don't face any issues when they are fielding. Yeah, definitely you can see it for yourself the condition has improved over the last game.”

Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell bring New Zealand back into the World Cup game after early wickets

New Zealand batters Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell brought their side back into the match after openers departed early in their ongoing World Cup match against India on Sunday.

At the time of writing, the Blackcaps were 119/2 after 24.2 overs with Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell at the crease.

Mohammed Siraj provided the first breakthrough for the Men in Blue, dismissing Devon Conway as Shreyas Iyer took a scintillating catch. Mohammed Shami then dismissed Will Young, who dragged the ball onto the stumps.

Follow the IND vs NZ 2023 World Cup live score updates here.