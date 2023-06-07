[Watch] Rohit Sharma loses balance and almost falls while walking out for the toss in WTC Final 2023

Rohit Sharma walked out for the toss along with Pat Cummins in the ICC World Test Championship Final 2023 earlier today. Sharma called the coin toss right and decided to bowl first in overcast conditions at the Kennington Oval.

While he was coming out of the dressing room for the toss, Rohit Sharma lost his balance for a moment and almost slipped on the steps. A video of the same has surfaced online, where the Indian captain can be seen losing his balance in the steps.

Fans near him were a bit concerned, but Sharma regained his balance and walked out for the toss. You can watch the video here:

Sharma received a loud pop from the fans at the Kennington Oval after he won the toss. The pitch at the venue seemed green, and the conditions were optimal for fast bowling, which is why the Indian skipper had no hesitation in opting to bowl first.

Can Rohit Sharma win his first ICC trophy as captain?

Rohit Sharma is leading the Indian team in the finals of an ICC event for the first time in his career. He led India in the Asia Cup 2018 final, where the Men in Blue beat Bangladesh in the United Arab Emirates.

Australia will pose a more difficult challenge to Team India in the WTC Final 2023, especially with the conditions expected to help the fast bowlers. The Aussies have started well in the first session. Despite losing Usman Khawaja for a duck, Australia have recovered well and are 73/2 at lunch.

David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne steadied the boat with a 69-run second-wicket partnership so far. Warner was removed by Shardul Thakur as KS Bharat pulled off a smart catch behind the wicket to dismiss the southpaw.

The average first innings score at this venue is 345. It will be interesting to see if the Aussies can touch the 350-run mark.

