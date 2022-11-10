[Watch] Rohit Sharma loses his cool as Mohammed Shami's overthrow gifts 2 runs to England in T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal

Indian captain Rohit Sharma lost his cool when Mohammed Shami poorly threw a ball in the deep during the team's T20 World Cup semifinal against England on Thursday. Instead of throwing towards the wicket-keeper's end, Shami decided to pass the ball to the fielder near him. The throw was not the best one, and England ended up taking two extra runs.

India set a 169-run target for England after being asked to bat first. The Men in Blue got off to a disappointing start in the second innings as Alex Hales and Jos Buttler added 84 runs in the first eight overs, with Hales completing his fifty in no time.

Captain Rohit Sharma introduced Hardik Pandya into the attack to break the opening stand. Pandya conceded one run to Hales on the first ball. On the next ball, Jos Buttler tried to hit him towards the fine-leg boundary.

Buttler connected well, but the pace was not enough to take the ball to the boundary line. Mohammed Shami stopped the ball and tried to give it to his partner in the deep, but it was not the perfect throw, allowing Hales and Buttler to run two more.

You can watch the video here:

Captain Rohit Sharma has failed to use his bowlers to perfection against England

Rohit Sharma has had a forgettable day on the field so far. In the first innings, he scored only 27 runs off 28 balls before losing his wicket to Chris Jordan. Hardik Pandya's blitzkrieg guided India to a 168-run total, and it looked like Rohit's men could defend this target.

However, Alex Hales and Jos Buttler have destroyed the Indian bowling attack. They have added 123 runs for the first wicket in just 12 overs to take England closer to victory.

Indian fans will hope that the bowlers break the opening stand and make a comeback in this match.

Check India vs England Live Score, Semi-Final, T20 World Cup. Follow Sportskeeda for match updates.

Poll : Who will meet PAK in the T20 World Cup Finals on 13 Nov? IND ENG 896 votes