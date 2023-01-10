[Watch] Rohit Sharma misses well-deserved 100 by chopping a delivery from debutant Madushanka back onto his stumps

Rohit Sharma made his return to the Indian team earlier today in the first ODI of the series against Sri Lanka. Playing at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, Sharma played an excellent innings of 83 runs.

It looked like Rohit Sharma would score a big daddy hundred, but the Indian skipper lost his stumps to debutant Dilshan Madushanka when he was on 83. Sharma played 67 balls and smashed nine fours and three sixes in his entertaining knock.

Dilshan Madushanka replaced Dasun Shanaka in the bowling attack and bowled the 24th over of the Indian innings. The left-arm fast bowler bowled a good length delivery on the fourth stump line. Sharma attempted to play it towards the off-side but failed to connect well.

The ball took the inside edge of Sharma's bat and uprooted the off-stump. You can watch the video of the dismissal right here:

It was the maiden ODI wicket for Dilshan Madushanka. The left-arm pacer has performed brilliantly for Sri Lanka in his short white-ball career so far. He took a three-wicket haul against India in the Asia Cup last year and will aim to finish with another three-wicket haul today.

Rohit Sharma placed India in a comfortable position in the 1st ODI against Sri Lanka

Rohit Sharma looked in great touch earlier today in Guwahati (Image: BCCI)

Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to field first in the opening ODI of the three-match series. The conditions at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium are excellent for batting, and Indian openers Shubman Gill and Sharma took great advantage of the conditions to stitch up a 143-run stand for the first wicket in just 19.4 overs.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Rohit Sharma's reaction after completing his fifty was for his dog who passed away yesterday. Rohit Sharma's reaction after completing his fifty was for his dog who passed away yesterday. https://t.co/V6mrAZWWtr

Gill lost his wicket to Dasun Shanaka soon after completing his half-century. Sharma had a 30-run partnership with Virat Kohli before Dilshan Madushanka dismissed him.

