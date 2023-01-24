[Watch] Rohit Sharma pulls off a one-handed stunner as India close-in on a 3-0 whitewash against New Zealand

Indian captain Rohit Sharma showed why he is a fantastic fielder by grabbing a sensational catch to send back Lockie Ferguson during the third ODI against New Zealand in Indore on Tuesday, January 24.

Ferguson tried to work a delivery from Kuldeep Yadav toward square leg but could only chip it towards mid-wicket. Rohit tracked back from short mid-wicket and for the most part, it looked like the ball would elude the fielder.

However, Rohit Sharma stretched and stuck his hand out and held onto the ball. It was such a smart catch that Kuldeep Yadav was thrilled and even Rohit himself was surprised that he reached out to take the catch.

India become the No.1 ranked ODI team

The target of 386 looked a bit under par given the start that the openers had given the hosts. The Men in Blue also didn't have their first-choice pacers Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj as the duo were rested.

However, they began well with the ball, with Hardik Pandya dismissing Finn Allen in the very first over. Henry Nicholls and Devon Conway set up a decent platform for the middle-order to explode, but that just didn't happen thanks to a brilliant spell from Shardul Thakur.

In the end, it was again down to Conway alone with another miraculous inning expected from Michael Bracewell. But this time around, the Indian bowlers were smart enough and ensured that they won the game by 90 runs. They are now the new No.1 ranked ODI team.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c/wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal.

