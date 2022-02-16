[Watch] Rohit Sharma pulls off a stunner to dismiss Odean Smith

Indian captain Rohit Sharma pulled off a stunning catch to dismiss Odean Smith on the final delivery of the West Indian innings during the ongoing 1st T20I at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

It all went down on the sixth delivery of the visitors' innings when Harshal Patel bamboozled Smith with a full-length slower delivery. Smith tried to hook it across the line but eventually ended up miscuing it to wide mid-off.

Rohit Sharma proceeded to run sideways from extra-cover to claim a stunning grab to finish the innings on a high.

Watch Rohit Sharma's sensational catch below:

Rohit's catch capped off a brilliant display of bowling from Harshal Patel in the final over. The right-handed seamer nailed his yorkers to perfection besides flummoxing the West Indian batsmen with his trademark change of pace.

He eventually finished with figures of 2/37 in four overs, which included the prized scalp of Nicholas Pooran, who top-scored with a 43-ball 61.

Debutant Ravi Bishnoi and Yuzvendra Chahal spin the West Indies in a tizzy

Meanwhile, a late flourish from the duo of Pooran and skipper Kieron Pollard (24* off 19 deliveries) ensured the West Indies finished with a competitive total of 157/7.

Having lost the toss and asked to bat first, the West Indies got off to a decent start with Kyle Mayers' smashing it to all corners. However, the introduction of the leg-spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravi Bishnoi proceeded to put brakes on the scoring rate.

Chahal and debutant Bishnoi claimed three wickets between them while conceding 51 runs in eight overs. Bishnoi gave a good account of himself on his T20I debut, bamboozling the Windies middle-order with his trademark googly.

tea_addict 🇮🇳 @on_drive23 4-0-17-2..



Decent start to his international career by Ravi, isn't it? 4-0-17-2..Decent start to his international career by Ravi, isn't it?

The last five overs saw Pooran and Pollard up the ante to ensure the visitors racked up 61 runs, giving their side something to bowl at.

With Dew set to play a significant role in the second half, it will be crucial for the Windies to claim 2-3 wickets in the powerplay if they want to make a match out of it. At the time of writing, India were 11/0, with Sharma and Ishan Kishan holding the fort.

