[Watch] Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh spotted on a road in New York interacting with locals  

Team India captain Rohit Sharma was recently spotted interacting with a few locals in New York while walking in the company of his wife, Ritika Sajdeh. He is in the city to participate in the ongoing 2024 T20 World Cup, jointly hosted by the West Indies and the USA.

Rohit and the rest of the Indian contingent have been preparing for the tournament in New York since last week.The Men in Blue's campaign in the World Cup will commence on Wednesday (June 5) with the clash against Ireland at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.

Ahead of the match, a fan took to X and shared a video to give a glimpse of Rohit Sharma's recent off-field activities in the USA. In it, he could be seen crossing a road with his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, and then interacting with a few local people on the other side.

"I am quite confident of that" - Aakash Chopra feels Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will open for India in T20 World Cup clash vs Ireland

Former India opener Aakash Chopra recently reckoned that India might go in with two senior statesmen, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, as openers in their first match of the World Cup against Ireland. In a video on his YouTube channel, he analyzed reasons behind the decision, saying:

"You will see Rohit and Kohli opening on the 5th vs Ireland. I am quite confident of that because the team wants something else. If Yashasvi opens, Dube and Hardik cannot play together and there could be a slight problem that who would finish. So the first takeaway was Rohit and Kohli to open, which, in my opinion, is a good thing."

He also felt that the experience of Virat and Rohit might come in handy for India in tackling the swing bowling threat from Ireland pacers. Chopra continued:

"It seems like the new ball was moving decently here because a lot of grass is left at the start on drop-in pitches. So when you have Mark Adair and Joshua Little, their fast bowling is decent if the conditions are favorable to them, you will need slightly technically correct and compact batting at the start. So Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli might be opening."

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section below.

