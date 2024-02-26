[Watch] Rohit Sharma's dejected reaction after Yashasvi Jaiswal threw away his wicket in 4th Test vs England

Team India captain Rohit Sharma was extremely disappointed after Yashasvi Jaiswal's dismissal in the second innings on Day 4 of the fourth Test against England in Ranchi on Monday, February 26.

It was a crucial moment in the morning session as it brought England back into the match. Things were going India's way until then, with Rohit and Jaiswal (37) putting on an 84-run opening partnership in a tricky chase of 192 in the final innings.

Jaiswal tried to display aggressive intent by steeping out and playing a slog against Joe Root on the third ball of the 18th over. However, he failed to get the desired connection and could only balloon it towards the backward point, where James Anderson took a good diving catch. Rohit was expectably dejected as Jaiswal was going on well at that juncture.

You can watch Rohit's reaction to Jaiswal's dismissal in the video below:

Yashasvi Jaiswal is leading the run charts in the INd vs ENG series with 655 runs after 4 Tests

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been in scintillating form in the ongoing series against England. He has been rock solid with the bat at the top of the order, saving India on multiple occasions. Across eight innings, he has amassed 655 runs at an average of 93.57, including two double centuries.

Jaiswal also played a crucial knock of 73 runs off 117 balls in the first innings of the ongoing Test, when the other Indian top-order players struggled for runs.

During a discussion on Colors Cineplex, former England batter Owais Shah analyzed the knock and said:

"He would be disappointed but he should feel quite proud as well with this knock because it wasn't that easy to bat on this pitch. The ball was moving decently and Anderson was taking an examination, especially with the new ball."

"However, he left that spell and also played straight. He got one or two outside edges as well but they went along the ground. So he played out that dangerous spell and then played his shots. This innings will be very helpful for him going forward," he added.

