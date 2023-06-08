[Watch] Rohit Sharma takes DRS review in unique manner on Day 1 of the WTC final 

Team India captain Rohit Sharma took a DRS review in a unique manner on Day 1 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia on Wednesday, June 7. In the first session of play, Rohit made a review gesture for DRS with his palms behind his back, leaving teammate Mohammed Shami amused.

Australia dominated Day 1 of the WTC 2023 final at The Oval, ending the day on 327/3. Sent into bat after losing the toss, the Aussies were 76/3 at one point of time. However, an unbroken fourth-wicket stand of 251 between Travis Head (146* off 156) and Steven Smith (95* off 227) put them in a commanding position.

While India toiled for most of the day, they had a humorous moment thanks to their skipper Rohit. In the 18th over of the innings, Indian pacer Shardul Thakur struck Marnus Labuschagne on the pads with a wobble-seam delivery that nipped back in. After the lbw appeal was turned down, Rohit took the DRS in a unique fashion.

India lost the review as Labuschagne was adjudged not out. The Australia batter was eventually cleaned up by Shami for 26 in the 25th over. His dismissal left the Aussies in a spot of bother, but Head and Smith did not give India any other reason to celebrate.

Bowling coach admits India bowled poorly on Day 1 of WTC final

After winning the toss and bowling first under overcast conditions, India had a good opportunity of putting Australia under pressure. They began well as Mohammed Siraj had Usman Khawaja caught behind for a duck. However, the Aussies fought back exceedingly well to end Day 1 of WTC final with the upper hand.

Speaking after the end of the day’s play, India’s bowling coach Paras Mhambrey admitted that the bowlers were not at their best. He commented:

“In terms of the bowling, I thought we could have been more disciplined, definitely. I thought we started off very well for the first 12-15 overs when we really bowled in the right areas.

"But maybe after a little bit, I thought we kind of weren't disciplined about our bowling. And that's one of the reasons I thought we conceded more runs than we ideally would have preferred.”

Apart from Siraj, Shami and Thakur claimed one wicket each for India on Day 1 of the WTC final, while Umesh Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja went wicketless.

