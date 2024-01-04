[Watch] Rohit Sharma throws ball in frustration after Mohammed Siraj dismisses centurion Aiden Markram in IND vs SA 2nd Test

India captain Rohit Sharma threw the ball in frustration after completing the catch for the dismissal of Aiden Markram off the bowling of Mohammed Siraj. The Indian captain was clearly unhappy with the late flurry of runs in the South African inning, with Markram completing a fantastic century.

Mohammed Siraj bowled a good length ball around off-stump and Markram, looking to slog it, was done by the extra bounce. The ball took a thick edge and lobbed up for a simple catch at mid-off by Sharma. After taking the catch, the Indian skipper threw the ball into the ground in frustration as Markram's knock gave the Proteas a 78-run lead for India to chase in the final innings.

The Proteas opener scored 106 in 103 balls, including to sixes and 17 boundaries, to help the hosts score 176 in the third innings off the second Test at Newlands in Cape Town on Thursday, January 4.

Notably, Siraj had also dismissed Markram in the first innings (for just two runs).

Aiden Markram’s century helps South Africa set a 79-run target for Rohit Sharma and Co.

A clinical batting performance from Aiden Markram means India have to chase 79 in the final innings. The right-handed batter kept scoring runs at a decent pace as wickets continued to tumble on the other end.

Apart from Markram, the entire batting unit flopped with skipper Dean Elgar (12), David Bedingham (11), and Marco Jansen (11) among three other players to reach double digits.

Jasprit Bumrah starred with the ball for the visitors, returning with figures of 6/61.

Batting first, South Africa were bundled out for 55 in 23.2 overs. Mohammed Siraj stole the show with his career-best figures (6/15), while Jasprit Bumrah and Mukesh Kumar bagged two wickets apiece.

In response, India suffered a collapse despite looking solid at 153/4, with a 98-run lead. The visitors lost the last six wickets in 11 deliveries without adding a single run to the scorecard. Virat Kohli top-scored (46), while Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill chipped in with 39 and 36, respectively.

Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger, and Lungi Ngidi settled for three wickets apiece for the Proteas.

South Africa are currently leading the two-match Test series 1-0 following their innings and 32-run win over India in the opening Test.

