[Watch] Rohit Sharma trains intensely in the nets in Centurion after his flop show in Boxing Day Test vs South Africa

Team India captain Rohit Sharma was seen training intensely in the nets to get himself ready for the upcoming second Test against South Africa in Cape Town. The Indian team suffered a dismal innings loss in the first Test of the series at the SuperSport Park in Centurion within three days.

Sharma also had a poor outing in the batting department, as he got out for 5 (14) and 0 (8) in both innings. Ace South African pacer Kagiso Rabada dismissed him both times.

The second Test between the two teams will commence on January 3 in Cape Town, which is a must-win for India to avoid a clean sweep. Sharma opted to grind it out in the nets in Centurion to get accustomed to the pace, bounce, and other conditions in the country ahead of the match after performing poorly this week.

You can watch Rohit's batting practice session at Centurion in the video below:

"Kagiso Rabada has Rohit Sharma's number"- Aakash Chopra

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra recently commented that Kagiso Rabada had the wood over Rohit Sharma in Test cricket. The South African bowling spearhead has now dismissed the Indian captain 8 times in just 12 innings.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra shed light on Rohit's troubles against Rabada, saying:

"Kagiso Rabada has Rohit Sharma's number in his back pocket, it seems like that. He has dismissed him so many times and got him out here as well. It was with a bouncer in the previous innings and it was a very good ball in this innings. It pitched and went away and hit the top of off and Rohit Sharma was out at the start."

On the young batters in the line-up, Chopra added:

"Yashasvi Jaiswal got out at the other end. It was like an almost unplayable delivery. Then Shubman Gill came and hit a few fours for sure, but then he also got out. For the prince to become the king, he has to walk the tightrope. He has to perform well outside India. Then Shreyas Iyer, the way he plays, it seems like he is not yet fully ready to perform in SENA countries. He plays very well in ODIs. I feel he will play ODI cricket well anywhere."

