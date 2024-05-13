[Watch] Rohit Sharma unveils India's official T20 World Cup 2024 jersey in Ahmedabad alongside BCCI secretary Jay Shah

Indian captain Rohit Sharma was present at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday to unveil the new jersey for the T20 World Cup 2024, to be played in the USA and the West Indies next month. Honorable BCCI Secretary Jay Shah was also in attendance.

Adidas, India's official kit sponsor, had already unveiled the jersey in a teaser. The BCCI has now posted a video on their social media handles which gives fans a closer look to the Men in Blue's official T20 World Cup jersey.

In the video, Rohit Sharma could be seen walking alongside Jay Shah at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, and they unveiled the jersey as well as the official training kits. Rohit was also seen giving his autograph on a jersey with his name and number on it.

Here's the video:

Rohit is currently featuring for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2024 season, who have a short break before their final game against the Lucknow Super Giants on May 17 at the Wankhede Stadium.

I really want to win the World Cup: Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma had led the Indian team all the way to the final of the 2023 World Cup, where they eventually lost to Australia in a heartbreaking moment for the hosts. Debates began as to whether it was the last of Rohit in an Indian jersey.

However, the veteran opener made a comeback to T20Is against Afghanistan and will lead the Men in Blue at the T20 World Cup once again. Recently on the show 'Breakfast with Champions', Rohit opened up on his desire to win the World Cup before retiring.

He said:

"I haven't really thought about retirement. But, I don't know where life takes you. I am still playing well at this point in time - so I am thinking I am going to continue for a few more years and then, I don't know. I really want to win the World Cup and there is a WTC final in 2025, hopefully India makes it."

India's T20 World Cup Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj.

Reserves – Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan

