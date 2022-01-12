[Watch]: Rohit Sharma unveils his new look

Indian opener and white-ball skipper Rohit Sharma unveiled his new look on Wednesday (January 12).

Having sported a bearded look for so many years, Sharma seems to have decided to go back to his clean-shave days.

The champion cricketer revealed his new look in his latest Instagram post on Wednesday afternoon.

Sharma was last seen in action during the T20I series against New Zealand on home soil back in November. He made his full-time captaincy debut in that series and celebrated it with a 3-0 triumph.

He was rested for the home Test series against the Kiwis but was expected to feature during the ongoing South African tour.

However, the Mumbai cricketer was eventually ruled out of the entire tour due to injury.

He was initially ruled out of the three-match Test series but was expected to return for the ODI series. However, it didn’t prove to be the case as the selection committee eventually named his deputy KL Rahul as captain for the three-match rubber.

Rohit Sharma set to return during the home series next month

Sharma is expected to return to the national set-up during the upcoming series against the West Indies and Sri Lanka. Following the culmination of the ongoing series against the Proteas, Team India will play three ODIs and as many T20Is against the West Indies. After that they will lock horns with Sri Lanka for a couple of Tests and three T20Is.

2021 was yet another landmark year for Sharma as he imprinted himself as one of the leading openers in the world in Test match cricket. His discipline at the top of the order laid the cornerstone for a number of memorable wins for Team India.

He was also rewarded with white-ball captaincy in both T20Is and ODIs following the culmination of the T20 World Cup. 2022 will be a crucial year for Rohit as he looks to emulate his success as skipper in the IPL by leading India to an elusive ICC title Down Under. The next couple of years will seal the legacy of Sharma - the white-ball skipper.

Edited by Diptanil Roy