[Watch] Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli arrive in Mumbai after 2023 World Cup final

India captain Rohit Sharma and senior batter Virat Kohli arrived in Mumbai after the end of the 2023 World Cup campaign on Monday, November 20.

In two separate videos uploaded on Instagram, Kohli and Sharma were seen at the Mumbai airport. Anushka accompanied Kohli, while Sharma was seen carrying his daughter Samaira in a separate clip.

The Men in Blue played really well in the recently-concluded marquee ICC tournament. They went on a 10-match winning streak and were unbeaten across the tournament but failed to cross the final hurdle, losing to Pat Cummins-led Australia by six wickets in the summit clash on Sunday.

Half-centuries from KL Rahul, Kohli, and Sharma’s quickfire 47 helped India post 240 runs in 50 overs. In response, Australia’s Travis Head starred with the bat to take the team past the finish line.

Kohli finished the 50-over tournament as the highest run-getter in 2023 World Cup, amassing 765 runs in 11 matches at an average of 95.62, including three centuries and six fifties. He currently also holds the record for the most number of runs scored by a batter in a single edition of the ICC 50-over World Cup.

Meanwhile, Sharma scored 597 in 11 games at an average of 54.27, comprising one ton and three half-centuries.

“20-30 runs more would have been good” - Rohit Sharma reacts to India’s loss in 2023 World Cup final

Rohit Sharma felt that India fell 20-30 runs short of the target, which cost them the World Cup. The 36-year-old credited Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne for a match-winning partnership despite reducing the Aussies to 47/3.

“The result has not gone our way. We were not good enough today. We tried everything, but it wasn't supposed to be. 20-30 runs more would have been good. KL and Kohli were stitching a good partnership and we were looking at 270-280, but we kept losing wickets."

He continued:

"When you have 240 on the board, you want to take wickets, but credit to Head and Labuschagne, who stitched together a big partnership and put us completely out of the game."

Sharma and Kohli will next be seen in action during the three-match ODI series in South Africa. India, however, will play a five-match T20I series against Australia at home from November 23 onwards. It will be followed by a three-match T20I series in SA.