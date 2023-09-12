[Watch] Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli fall prey to Dunith Wellalage in IND vs SL Super 4 match

Sri Lankan left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage is turning the game around for his side after an explosive start by the Indian openers in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 clash at R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday. Wellalage first dismissed Shubman Gill, followed by the big guns in Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Kohli, who scored a stellar hundred in the previous Asia Cup 2023 game against Pakistan at the same venue, tried to play a whip, but the ball stuck in the pitch and Kohli's effort went straight to short mid-wicket, where skipper Dasun Shanaka took a simple catch. The 34-year-old could manage only 3 runs off the 12 balls he faced.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma got an almost unplayable delivery as the ball kept agonizingly low after turning. The Indian captain went to the backfoot, but the ball snuck under him to hit the stumps before he could bring his bat down. The 20-year-old Wellalage's figures currently read an extraordinary 3-1-4-3.

Rohit Sharma completes 10k runs before Dunith Wellalage jolts India

Rohit Sharma. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Rohit Sharma, who scored a breezy half-century in the high-octane clash against Pakistan, continued his form against Sri Lanka as he slammed a 43-ball half-century. The 36-year-old reached the landmark of 10,000 ODI runs with a six over the bowlers' head in the seventh over of the innings by Kasun Rajitha.

Both Sri Lanka and India are best placed to reach the final of the tournament as they are yet to lose a game in the Super 4 stage and have won one each. While Pakistan defeated Bangladesh comfortably, their net run rate took a beating as they lost by 228 runs to their arch-rivals India.

Hence, Babar Azam and co. can't have any more washouts. On the other hand, the winner of the ongoing India vs Sri Lanka fixture will reach the final.