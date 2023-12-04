[Watch] Romario Shephard smashes 112-meter 6 in WI vs ENG 1st ODI

West Indies all-rounder Romario Shephard slammed a 112-meter six during the first ODI against England at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Sunday. The right-handed batter slammed Sam Curran for a six over the long-on boundary.

The shot came during the 43rd inning of West Indies’ run chase. Curran bowled a length ball outside off from around the stumps. Romario reached the ball and connected it for a maximum that hit the roof of the stands.

Romario Shephard slammed 49 off 28 deliveries at a strike rate of 175, comprising three sixes and four boundaries. He also stitched together an 89-run partnership with Shai Hope for the sixth wicket, as West Indies recovered from 213/5 to chase down 326 runs.

As per reports, former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi holds the record of hitting the longest six in ODIs (120m). It came against South Africa in the third ODI at Johannesburg in 2013.

Shai Hope and Romario Shephard take West Indies past the finish line

West Indies captain Shai Hope led from the front, as his team chased down 326 in the first ODI against England on Sunday. Hope stayed unbeaten on 109 runs off 83 balls, including seven sixes and four boundaries.

Opener Alick Athanaze also slammed 66 off 65, including two maximums and nine boundaries. Brandon King (35) and Shimron Hetmyer (32) also chipped in with handy contributions.

Gus Atkinson and Rehan Ahmed bagged two wickets apiece for England, while Brydon Carse and Liam Livingstone picked up one apiece.

Earlier in the day, England won the toss and opted to bat first. Harry Brook top scored with 71 off 72 balls, including two sixes and seven boundaries. Zak Crawley and Phillip Salt also contributed 48 (24) and 45 (28), respectively.

Romario Shephard, Gudakesh Motie, and Oshane Thomas picked up two wickets each for West Indies, while Yannic Cariah and Alzarri Joseph scalped one wicket apiece.

West Indies will next face England in the second ODI at the same venue in Antigua on Wednesday, December 6.