[Watch] Romario Shepherd takes a one-handed blinder in Joburg Super Kings' clash against Durban's Super Giants in SA20 2024

Joburg Super Kings all-rounder Romario Shepherd rivalled his skipper Faf du Plessis' catch from the match against MI Cape Town during the clash against Durban's Super Giants at Kingsmead on Monday, January 15. The West Indies international took a one-handed stunner on the edge of the circle at mid-wicket to dismiss Matthew Breetzke in the fourth over of the innings.

The opening batter had attempted to clear the infield with a flashy whip through the on-side after left-arm pacer Nandre Burger bowled one onto the body on a good length. He seemingly got a good connection, but Romario Shepherd made the most of his tall frame to pluck it out of thin air.

The all-rounder had to dive full stretch to his right, at a great height as well, and timed and executed his jump to absolute perfection. Have a look at the spectacular fielding effort right here:

Romario Shepherd has been introduced into the bowling attack as the innings is well into the middle overs. The all-rounder had a dismal outing against MI Cape Town, conceding 49 runs in three overs while claiming Liam Livingstone's wicket.

Shepherd, however, scored a promising cameo of 34 runs off 19 deliveries with the bat, and was the second highest scorer during the run chase.

Joburg Super Kings skipper Faf du Plessis, renowned for being one of the best fielders in world cricket despite his age, had recently taken a stunning catch against MI Cape Town to dismiss Dewald Brevis.

Durban reeling at 45-4 after Shepherd's stunning catch

The visitors had made a bright start to the contest after being asked to bowl by Keshav Maharaj. Moeen Ali struck early to dismiss Quinton de Kock in the third over as Durban ended the powerplay at 34-3.

The Super Kings struck again on the very first ball after the powerplay to remove Wiaan Mulder. At the time of writing, the duo of Heinrich Klaasen and Keemo Paul are trying to resurrect the innings.

Durban's two-match winning run to kick start the season is under threat, with Joburg Super Kings looking for their first win after a heavy defeat against the MI Cape Town.

Which of the two catches taken by Joburg Super Kings fielders was better? Let us know what you think.

