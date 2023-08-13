[Watch] Roston Chase's stunning diving catch ends Tilak Varma's debut T20I series in 5th India vs West Indies T20I

West Indies off-spinner Roston Chase took a stunning catch off his own bowling to dismiss Tilak Varma in the final T20I against India in Florida, bringing to an end an impressive debut series for the left-hander.

It happened in the eighth over of the innings. Tilak was already well-set at the crease at 27(17) and had taken the fast bowlers to the cleaners in the previous two overs. West Indies brought on the off-spinner as a negative match-up.

Chase bowled the delivery full and straight and Tilak tried to get on the pitch off the ball while making room as well but was too close to it. It just hit the bottom end and flew to Chase's right meekly. The spinner took a couple of steps and put in a big dive on the hard pitches to grab it on the full.

Here's a video of Tilak Varma's wicket:

The third umpire checked it for a bump ball and a clean catch but it was deemed fine on both factors.

This was the second caught and bowled of the match. Yashasvi Jaiswal fell in the first over to Akeal Hosein who out-foxed him with a short ball that went straight with the arm when he was expecting it to turn. The ball came off the toe end of his bat and Hosein grabbed a clean low catch.

Tilak Varma ends his series as the highest run-scorer

Tilak Varma's knock of 27(18) took his series tally to 173 runs off five matches. With an average of 57.67 and 140.65, he would be happy with an excellent debut series, which has now also put his name in the reckoning for the 2023 World Cup.

The left-hander was the top run-getter at the time of his dismissal, though Suryakumar Yadav, second in the chart, was still batting. West Indies' Nicholas Pooran (129 runs) and Rovman Powell (110 runs) could challenge him too.