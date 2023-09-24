[Watch] Ruturaj Gaikwad gets caught behind as Alex Carey takes a diving catch in IND vs AUS 2nd ODI

Ruturaj Gaikwad failed to deliver with the bat in the second ODI between India and Australia at the Holkar International Stadium in Indore on Sunday, September 24.

The right-handed batter departed for just eight runs off 12 balls, including two boundaries before getting caught behind by wicketkeeper Alex Carey off Josh Hazlewood, who provided the first breakthrough for the visitors.

The dismissal took place in the fourth over of India’s innings when Hazlewood bowled a good-length ball in the corridor of uncertainty. The ball held its line marginally outside off-stump, inducing an edge.

Gaikwad got forward and tried to defend, expecting the ball to come in with the angle. He got a thick outside edge, and Carey dived to his right to complete the catch.

Gaikwad had earlier scored 71 runs off 77 balls, including 10 boundaries, in the first ODI against Australia. The 26-year-old has not been included in the India squad's third ODI. He, however, will lead the second-string India team at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China.

The Men in Blue will play the Quarterfinal (qualified on the basis of T20I rankings) on Tuesday, October 3.

Ruturaj Gaikwad departs early as Australia opt to bowl

Australia stand-in captain Steve Smith won the toss and chose to bowl in the second ODI at the Holkar International Stadium in Indore on Sunday. The visitors made three changes including regular captain Pat Cummins (rested), Mitchell Marsh and Marcus Stoinis.

In their absence, Hazlewood, Carey, and debutant Spencer Johnson have been included in the side.

India, on the other hand, made a solitary change as Jasprit Bumrah was unavailable for the second game. Prasidh Krishna replaced him in the playing XI.

The Men in Blue have already won the first ODI by five wickets, courtesy of Mohammed Shami’s fifer. KL Rahul and Co. are currently leading the three-match series 1-0. They will look to register another win and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

At the time of writing, India were 79/1, with Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer at the crease after rain interuppted play.

