[WATCH] Ruturaj Gaikwad startled after bus door shuts in his face ahead of 1st ODI against South Africa

Team India's opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad was caught in a tricky spot ahead of the first ODI against South Africa at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Ruturaj was making his way toward the bus, but just as he was about to enter, the driver closed the door in his face, leaving him dumbstruck. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media, and towards the end of the clip, the bus driver is seen making a gesture with his hand to the batter stuck outside the door.

Ruturaj then awkwardly proceeded to look sideways for any alternatives.

Team India's recent bus rides have been eventful all of a sudden. A similar fan-recorded clip went viral where T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav was seen scolding Arshdeep Singh in the bus before making his way towards the seat.

However, it is likely to be a light-hearted incident as Suryakumar uploaded a story on Instagram to appreciate Arshdeep's exceptional five-wicket haul in Team India's eight-wicket win over the Proteas in the first ODI.

The visitors now have a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Ruturaj Gaikwad scored only 5 runs off 10 deliveries in the first ODI

Team India put in a memorable bowling performance to bundle out the hosts for a paltry 116 on a used surface. Debutant Sai Sudharsan and Shreyas Iyer then chipped in with fifties to guide India to an eight-wicket win.

But Ruturaj Gaikwad missed out on a good opportunity as he was dismissed for just five runs by Wiaan Mulder in the fourth over of the run chase.

The opening batter did not play a single match in the T20I series due to illness, leaving Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal to open the batting. Before the South Africa tour, he was the leading run scorer in the 4-1 T20I series win over Australia at home.

The second ODI is scheduled for Tuesday, December 19.