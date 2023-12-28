[Watch] Sneh Rana claims a stellar diving catch to dismiss Alyssa Healy in the first over of the run chase in IND vs AUS 1st WODI 

Team India women's team all-rounder Sneh Rana took a brilliant diving catch to send Australian skipper Alyssa Healy for a duck in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, December 28.

Alyssa Healy, opening the innings with Phoebe Litchfield, had an uphill task after the Women in Blue piled on 282-8 in the first innings. Renuka Singh began the proceedings with the new ball in the second innings, and managed to entice Healy into a drive off the third delivery of the over. The right-handed batter leaned into the shot, was not in the best of shape while connecting, and the ball claimed a thick edge.

The ball lobbed towards the short third region, where Sneh Rana dove full length to her left to complete the catch, and give Team India a crucial early breakthrough. Have a look at the catch right here:

Sneh Rana did not have the best outings with the bat in the first innings, scoring only one run off seven deliveries, before being bowled by Megan Schutt in the 38th over to leave India tottering at 182-7.

Australia building the run chase through Ellyse Perry and Phoebe Litchfield after losing Healy early

India's 282 proved to be their highest ODI total against Australia. The Women in Yellow chased down 280 against India in a memorable contest during the 2022 Women's World Cup in New Zealand, and will be hopeful of a similar display. Alyssa Healy had scored a quickfire 72 in the match, while then-skipper Meg Lanning scoring a match-winning 97 as well.

With both the aforementioned names out of the equation now, with Lanning having announced her retirement right before the tour, Australia will have to seek contributions elsewhere if they are to win the opening ODI against India.

As of writing, Australia are coasting through the first powerplay after the early blow, and are placed at 42-1 after seven overs. Ellyse Perry, coming in at No.3, is unbeaten on 29 runs off 23 deliveries with four fours and a six already, while Phoebe Litchfield is playing the perfect second fiddle.

Will Australia chase down the target set down by India in the opening ODI of the series? Let us know what you think.

