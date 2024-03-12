[Watch] Sachin Tendulkar attends Mumbai vs Vidarbha Ranji Trophy final at Wankhede Stadium

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar attended Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy final between Mumbai and Vidarbha at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday, March 12. This comes a day after former India captain Sunil Gavaskar graced his presence in the ongoing match.

In a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on X (formerly Twitter), Tendulkar was seen sitting near former cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar. The clip also showed Tendulkar's statue at the venue, which was unveiled during the 2023 ODI World Cup. The tweet read:

“A legendary presence at the Wankhede Stadium.”

Referred to as the 'God of cricket', Tendulkar needs no introduction. The Mumbaikar holds the record for most runs in international cricket. The right-handed batter amassed 34,357 runs in 664 matches across formats, hitting 100 tons and 154 half-centuries. He has the most runs as a player in ODIs (18,426) and Tests (15,921). Tendulkar also picked up 201 wickets in his legendary career.

Wankhede Stadium holds a special place for Tendulkar, who played his 200th Test and won the 2011 World Cup at the venue.

As far as the Ranji Trophy final is concerned, Tendulkar shared a post on X (formerly Twitter). The 50-year-old wrote:

“Some quality cricket is being played by Mumbai and Vidarbha in the Ranji Trophy final. Earlier, the Mumbai bowlers troubled the Vidarbha batters, and now the Vidarbha bowlers are returning the favour. It has been a great match to watch! Now that the ball has been changed, my feeling is either a wicket will fall or batters will score freely.”

Mumbai are the most successful team in the first-class tournament, with 41 Ranji titles. They, however, haven't won the trophy since 2016. On the other hand, Vidarabha have won twice, the last one coming in 2019.

Mumbai dominating Vidarbha in Ranji Trophy final

A clinical all-round performance has helped Mumbai dominate Vidarbha in the Ranji Trophy final on Tuesday, March 12.

At Lunch on Day 3, Mumbai were 262/3, leading by 381 runs, with Musheer Khan (86 off 237) and Shreyas Iyer (68 off 75) at the crease. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane (73 off 143) was the last batter to be dismissed.

Batting first, Mumbai put up 224 in their first innings, thanks to a fighting knock from Shardul Thakur. The all-rounder scored 75 off 69 deliveries in an innings laced with three maximums and eight boundaries. Meanwhile, Prithvi Shaw and Bhupen Lalwani chipped in with 46 (63) and 37 (64), respectively.

Harsh Dubey and Yash Thakur picked up three wickets each for Vidarbha, while Umesh Yadav settled for two scalps.

In response, Vidarbha were bundled out for 105. Dhawal Kulkarni, Shams Mulani, and Tanush Kotian bagged three wickets apiece for Mumbai.

