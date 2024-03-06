[Watch] Sachin Tendulkar dances to 'Naatu Naatu' alongside Ram Charan, Akshay Kumar and Suriya

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar dazzled viewers as he showcased his dancing skills by performing the hook step of the Oscar-winning 'Naatu Naatu' song from the movie RRR.

Tendulkar was joined by actors Ram Charan, Akshay Kumar, and Suriya on the opening day of the inaugural season of the Indian Street Premier League in Mumbai. The aforementioned names teamed up to shake a leg to the hit number.

The video of Tendulkar's dance was shared on the microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter) by one of his fanclubs and it has since gone viral on social media.

It is worth mentioning that Sachin Tendulkar is one of the investors of the Indian Street Premier League. The likes of Ram Charan (Falcon Risers Hyderabad), Akshay Kumar (Srinagar ke Veer), and Suriya (Chennai Singhams) have also purchased teams in the league.

The opening encounter of the tournament is set to take place in Mumbai on Wednesday, March 6. It is a clash between Akshay Kumar's Srinagar ke Veer and Amitabh Bachchan's Majhi Mumbai.

"When India players turn up for their domestic teams, it raises the quality of play for youngsters" - Sachin Tendulkar lauds BCCI for prioritizing first-class cricket

Sachin Tendulkar has praised the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for putting the country's domestic cricket at the forefront by instructing Team India stars to participate in first-class matches.

He pointed out how having India's international players will help raise the quality of domestic cricket, thus benefiting the youngsters. Taking to his X account, Tendulkar wrote:

"The Ranji Trophy semi-finals have been riveting! @MumbaiCricAssoc’s march into the finals was aided by a brilliant batting recovery, while the other semi-final hangs in the balance going into the last day - Madhya Pradesh need 90+ runs to win, Vidarbha need 4 wickets. Throughout my career, I remained passionate about playing for Mumbai whenever I had the opportunity. Growing up, we had almost 7-8 India players in our dressing room, and it was fun to play alongside them."

"When India players turn up for their domestic teams, it raises the quality of play for youngsters and sometimes new talent is identified. It also gives the national players a chance to sometimes rediscover the basics. With top notch players participating in domestic tournaments, over a period of time, fans will also start following and supporting their domestic teams much more. Wonderful to see @BCCI give equal priority to domestic cricket," Tendulkar concluded.

Notably, the BCCI has taken strict action to ensure that players don't skip first-class matches. The board even terminated the central contracts of Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan.

