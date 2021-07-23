[Watch] Sachin Tendulkar pays tribute to his childhood coach 'Achrekar sir' on Guru Purnima

Sachin Tendulkar shared a heartwarming clip where he was seen paying tribute to his childhood coach Ramakant Achrekar on Guru Purnima. Achrekar passed away in 2019 at the age of 87.

Sachin Tendulkar visited Ramakant Achrekar's home on the special occasion today. The Indian legend uploaded a small clip to Twitter with the caption:

"Visited Achrekar Sir’s home today to pay my respects to him on #GuruPurnima. All memories came rushing back. Can’t thank him enough for his contribution in my life."

Visited Achrekar Sir’s home today to pay my respects to him on #GuruPurnima. All memories came rushing back. Can’t thank him enough for his contribution in my life. pic.twitter.com/FuHyNCA3aA — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 23, 2021

Ramakant Achrekar is credited with training numerous budding cricketers at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Sachin Tendulkar, along with Vinod Kambli, were some of his most notable students who made their names at the international level.

He is often credited with discovering Sachin Tendulkar and grooming him to be one of the best in the business. Ramakant Achrekar was also bestowed with the Padmashri award in 2010.

"Ramakant Achrekar Sir did not say well-played to me ever"- Sachin Tendulkar in 2018

At a book release function in 2018, Sachin Tendulkar revealed how Ramakant Achrekar never said well played to him. Instead, 'Achrekar sir' treated Sachin with pani puri or bhel puri.

"Coaches, gurus are like our parents, because we end up spending so much time with them, we learn so many things from them. (Achrekar) Sir was strict at times, extremely strict and also caring and loving. Sir did not say well-played to me ever, (but) I knew (when) Sir has taken me to have bhelpuri or paani-puri, Sir is happy, I have done something nice on the field," said Tendulkar.

Sachin Tendulkar retired from all forms of the game in 2013. The Indian maestro gave some glimpse of his cricketing ability earlier this year in March when he was part of the Road Safety Series in Raipur.

Tendulkar was also seen playing golf recently and shared a picture with his former teammates Ashish Nehra, Yuvraj Singh and Ajit Agarkar from a golf course.

Former 🇮🇳 stars Yuvraj Singh, Ashish Nehra, Ajit Agarkar and Sachin Tendulkar enjoy a great day at the golf course 🏌️



📸 Yuvraj Singh#India #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/dS755TPezI — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) July 7, 2021

