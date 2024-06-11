[Watch] Sachin Tendulkar poses with his wax statue at Madame Tussauds in New York

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar was in attendance during the India-Pakistan match at the 2024 T20 World Cup on Sunday, June 9. The high-profile fixture was played at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

Apart from enjoying the encounter between the two arch-rivals, Tendulkar also used his time in New York to have a look at his wax statue made by Madame Tussauds. The ICC shared a video on its official Instagram handle in which the cricket star looked mighty impressed with the wax figure.

The ICC captioned the post:

"Spot the real Sachin Tendulkar (impossible) 😲."

It is worth mentioning that Sachin Tendulkar's wax statue was unveiled at the Madame Tussauds, New York, in 2014. The statue will be displayed in the lobby of the wax museum and will be free for fan interaction from June 10 to June 29.

"New continent, same result" - Sachin Tendulkar on India's win over Pakistan at 2024 T20 World Cup

The India-Pakistan match of the 2024 T20 World Cup was a low-scoring thriller. The Men in Blue clinched a six-run victory, successfully defending a 120-run target.

Following the game, Sachin Tendulkar shared a post on the microblogging platform X, congratulating India on yet another World Cup win over Pakistan.

"India vs Pakistan. New continent, same result. What a thrilling match! T20 may be a batters’ game, but in New York, bowlers were the Apple of our eyes today. What a thrilling match! Great atmosphere and a wonderful exhibition of our great game in America. Well played, India," he wrote.

After being asked to bat first, India were bowled out for 119. Rishabh Pant was the lone warrior with the bat for the side, scoring 42 runs. For Pakistan, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf bagged three wickets each.

Pakistan were off to a decent start with the bat. However, the Indian bowlers swung the pendulum in their team's favor with some brilliant bowling display in the middle overs and towards the back end of the innings.

Jasprit Bumrah was adjudged the Man of the Match for his stunning bowling exploits. He registered figures of 4-014-3.

